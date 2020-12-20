Dumka [Jharkhand], December 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Paty (BJP) leader Babulal Marandi on Saturday raised old case of allegations of rape levelled by a Mumbai-based model against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and demanded his resignation and a CBI probe into the matter.

Marandi said at a press conference that a complaint was filed by the woman against Soren on October 21, 2013 in Mumbai and on October 30 that year, she appeared before the metropolitan magistrate and filed a plea seeking closure of the case stating she was not in a position to fight as she was getting married.

"A new twist in the case came when on August 8, 2020, the model's car met with an accident while she was going to Gujarat. After that, she started feeling that four people were always following her. On December 8, this year, the victim filed an application in Mumbai's Bandra police station seeking re-opening of the case and also sought protection," he said.

"The CM must resign. Allegations against him remain even today. The entire incident should be probed. He should seek a CBI probe. Since the matter concerns more than one state, it should be a CBI probe," he said.

The allegations came two days after the National Commission for Women (NCW) took cognizance of the model's allegations. NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote to Maharashtra Director General of Police on Thursday seeking a detailed action taken report in the case filed in 2013. (ANI)

