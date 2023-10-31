Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 (ANI): Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke to reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil on the phone and gave him an assurance that the government was working out a solution for Maratha reservation.

After his conversation with the Maharashtra Chief Minister, Manoj Jarange Patil who was on hunger strike in Antarwali Sarati village demanding Maratha reservation ended his hunger strike.

Also Read | We Have To Make India a Developed Country in Next 25 Years, Says PM Narendra Modi While Addressing National Unity Day Event in Gujarat (Watch Video).

"Chief Minister Shinde inquired about the health of Jarange Patil and there was a positive discussion between the two regarding providing reservation to the Maratha community." stated the press release from the Chief Minister's Office.

"Chief Minister Shinde told Jarange Patil that a concrete decision will be taken in today's cabinet regarding giving Kunbi certificates to the Maratha community. Also, it is necessary to resolve the issue of the Maratha reservation legally and for this," read the release.

Also Read | IAF Officer Accused in Sexual Assault Case Turns Himself Before Bhubaneshwar Court.

"The government has filed a curative petition in the Supreme Court. The court has agreed to hear this petition. The government is completely positive that we will reach to a solution for Maratha reservations which will stand the test of law and will last forever." further read the release.

Due to a satisfactory discussion with Chief Minister Shinde, Jarange Patil gave up his hunger strike.

Manoj Jarange Patil said that Chief Minister Shinde had assured him that the Maratha community would get a reservation. Therefore, he has decided to end the hunger strike.

Jarange Patil said, "Chief Minister Shinde told me that a decision will be taken in today's cabinet to give Kunbi certificate to the Maratha community. Also, the government has filed a curative petition in the Supreme Court for Maratha reservation. Therefore, I am hopeful that the Maratha community will get the reservation soon."

The Maratha reservation issue had seen several incidents of violence in the past few days.

In Beed, District Collector Dipa Mudhol Munde on Monday issued prohibitory orders under CrPC 144(2) in a 5-kilometre radius area in the wake of the violent incidents over the Maratha reservation in the district. The prohibitory orders have been issued from the District headquarters and all taluka Headquarters in the district.

The decision has been taken by the authorities after several incidents of violence took place in Beed city on Monday.

A group of pro-Maratha reservation protestors torched the office of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Beed city on Monday.

The group of protestors also set the residences of NCP MLA Sandeep Kshirsagar and the state's former minister Jay Kshirsagar on fire.

On Monday, NCP MLA Prakash Solanke's residence in Maharashtra's Beed was also set on fire by a group of pro-Maratha reservation protestors. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)