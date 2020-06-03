India News | Marginal Improvement in Assam Flood Situation, Death Toll Rises to 10

Guwahati, Jun 3 (PTI) The flood situation in Assam improved marginally on Wednesday but one more person died, taking the death toll in the deluge to 10, officials said.

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person died at Lakhipur in Goalpara district and nearly 1.45 lakh people were still affected by the deluge in four districts - Goalpara, Nagaon, Hojai and Cachar.

Goalpara district is the worst hit with 1.16 lakh people suffering, followed by Hojai with over 22,500 people and Nagaon with nearly 5,650 persons.

Till Tuesday, around 1.56 lakh people were affected in the three districts.

The SDRF has rescued six persons in the last 24 hours in Goalpara, ASDMA said.

At present, 212 villages are under water and 22,718 hectares of crop areas have been damaged, ASDMA said.

It further said authorities are running 21 relief camps and distribution centres in three districts, where 2,913 people are taking shelter currently.

Roads and many other infrastructures have been damaged at various places in Nagaon, Karimganj and Chirang districts.

Massive erosions have been witnessed at various places of Dibrugarh and Biswanath districts, ASDMA said.

