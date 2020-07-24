New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda on Friday said though traditional Indian lifestyle is very artistic and creative, Indian artisans could not make their due place in the global market owing to lack of proper marketing management.

He said India can lessen the burden of imports by up-skilling its artisans.

"The traditional lifestyle in India is very artistic and creative. But we could not make our due place in the global market due to lack of proper marketing management," Munda said at the inauguration of an e-symposium on handicrafts by APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Policy Research, IIM Shillong.

Bamboos in northeastern states can be used to make better quality agarbatti (incense sticks), which is now mostly imported in India, the minister said.

"Idols of Ganesha are also imported in varied formats in our country, whereas we are more capable of making them in a more artistic manner," a statement quoted the minister as saying.

He said that even a very small domestic item such as a nail cutter is not manufactured in India just because of lack of good quality steel whereas our country exports iron ore.

"Up-skilling is the need of the hour. A proper working plan has to be prepared to meet our market needs as lack of it results in low quality products with high costs. We should focus on skill upgradation of our artisans," he said.

"The products of our artisans should be attractive and eye-catching and their costs should be less but quality should be high," he said.

The minister said institutions such as IIMs and others can play an important role in searching global markets for Indian artisans.

"They should try to link small artisans with big industries," he added. PTI GVS

