Mathura (UP), May 1 (PTI) Markets across Mathura remained completely shut on Thursday as traders observed a bandh in response to a call by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other Hindu organisations, protesting against the Pahalgam terror attack.

The bandh received widespread support from several local associations, including the Uttar Pradesh Nagar Udyog Vyapar Pratinidhi Mandal, Bar Association, Hotel Association, and Mathura Registrar Lekhak Sangh, among others. Their backing was evident as commercial activity in the city came to a standstill.

Even markets in Muslim-majority areas such as Deeg Gate, Bharatpur Gate, Ghiyamandi, Chowk Bazaar, Mandi Ramdas, and Matiya Gate remained closed throughout the day, reflecting the scale of the shutdown.

Leaders of Hindu outfits, including VHP city president Kanhaiya Lal Agrawal, were seen from the morning appealing to shopkeepers from jeeps to keep their establishments closed. They also raised slogans such as "Pakistan Murdabad" (Down with Pakistan), "Aatankwad Samapt Ho" (End terrorism), "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" (Victory to Mother India), and "Bharat Sarkar Badla Le" (Indian government must take revenge).

At Holi Gate, one of the city's key intersections, VHP leaders and traders collectively burned an effigy of Pakistan and shouted slogans condemning the attack. They also paid tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam massacre and offered condolences to the bereaved families.

To maintain peace and order, the district administration had deployed a large contingent of police personnel across the city. Thanks to these arrangements, no untoward incident or communal clash was reported.

Superintendent of Police (City) Arvind Kumar, who was patrolling the city, confirmed that the bandh remained peaceful and there were no reports of any disturbances throughout the day.

Terrorists had gunned down 26 people, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 in a targeted attack.

