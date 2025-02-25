Mumbai, Feb 25 (PTI) Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Tuesday amid value buying at lower levels after falling sharply in the last five trading sessions.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 117.57 points to 74,571.98 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up 31.3 points to 22,584.65.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, February 25 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Later, the BSE benchmark quoted 272.39 points higher at 74,725.89, and the Nifty traded 47.45 points up at 22,600.80.

From the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, Zomato, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, and Bharti Airtel were the biggest gainers.

Also Read | Goa: Man on Motorcycle Masturbates in Front of Actress, Her Friend After Following Them in Panaji; Sex Harassment Case Registered.

Power Grid, Larsen & Toubro, Sun Pharma, and NTPC were among the laggards.

In the last five trading sessions, the BSE barometer lost 1,542.45 points, or 2 per cent, and the Nifty tanked 406.15 points, or 1.76 per cent.

"The market is oversold, largecap valuations are fair and short positions in the market are high. This warrants a bounce back, particularly if a short covering happens. But the real issue is the relentless FII selling in the cash market," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said.

It is the sustained DIIs (Domestic Institutional Investors) buying that is preventing the market from a capitulation, he said.

"Trump tariff uncertainty will continue to weigh on markets," Vijayakumar added.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 6,286.70 crore on Monday, while DIIs bought equities worth Rs 5,185.65 crore, according to exchange data.

"FIIs selling more than Rs 6,000 crore worth of Indian equities on Monday and offloading over Rs 1 lakh crore since the beginning of this year raises concern that how long domestic inflows would continue to offset overseas investor selling," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower.

US markets ended mostly in the negative territory on Monday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.51 per cent to USD 75.16 a barrel.

The Sensex had tanked 856.65 points, or 1.14 per cent, to settle at 74,454.41 on Monday while the Nifty declined 242.55 points, or 1.06 per cent, to 22,553.35.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)