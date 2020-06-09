India News | Massive Fire Breaks out at Oil India's Gas Well in Assam

Tinsukia (Assam) [India], June 9 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at the gas well of Oil India Limited at Baghjan in Assam's Tinsukia district on Tuesday.

A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is present at the spot to take stock of the situation.

Also Read | HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: Himachal Pradesh Board Declares Class 10 Results, Steps to Check Matric Exam Score.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)