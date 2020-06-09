HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: Himachal Pradesh Board Declares Class 10 Results, Steps to Check Matric Exam Score

HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 (Photo Credits: Official website)

HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBoSE) has announced results of class 10 examination on its official website. Those who appeared for the HPBOSE class 10th exam 2020 can check their marks and results on www.hpbose.org. A total of 1,04,336 students appeared for the class 10 board exams in Himachal Pradesh this year. Students will get their marksheets only after schools reopen.

Initially, the HPBOSE 10th results 2020 were to be announced at 3 pm. However, the announcement of results were postponed by an hour due to some last-minute technical preparations. When the results link will be live, Himachal Pradesh Board's official website - www.hpbose.org - is expected to experience high traffic. In case the website is unresponsive or slow, students can check their scores via SMS by messaging "HP10 roll number" to 56263.

HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: How to Check Scores of Matric Exam

Step 1: Go to the official website www.hpbose.org.

Step 2: Click on the results link.

Step 3: Go to Class 10 Results.

Step 4: Enter hall ticket number and other details.

Step 5: Download and save your results for future reference.

Here it may be noted that the minimum grade that is required for the students to attain is 'D' in the HPBOSE class 10th examination. Here's the direct link for students to view their results. If you think there could be some mistakes in your marksheet or scores, you can opt to get your answer sheets re-evaluated or re-checked by depositing fees of Rs 400 and Rs 300 respectively.