Firefighting operation underway after a fire broke out at a paper factory in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, late Wednesday night. (Photo/ANI)

Bhiwandi (Maharashtra) [India], October 2 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a paper factory in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi late Wednesday night.

Firefighting operations are underway. No injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

Also Read | Maha Navami 2025: Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Their Children Nysa and Yug Attend Sarbojanin Durga Puja Pandal in Mumbai (Watch Video).

The exact cause of the fire is being determined.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | ‘Never Said That US Stopped Us From Retaliating After the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack’, Says Congress Leader P Chidambaram.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)