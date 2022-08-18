Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 18 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a warehouse of an oil company in Chennai in the early hours of Thursday.

The incident took place in Vanagaram in Chennai. As many as 14 fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

According to Police, no casualties were reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

