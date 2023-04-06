Kolkata, Apr 6 (PTI) A massive fire broke out at Santoshpur railway station in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Thursday evening forcing the railway authorities to temporarily suspend train services on Eastern Railway's Budge Budge-Sealdah section, a senior official said.

The fire broke out at the railway station around 5.30 pm when it was crowded with passengers waiting for trains, he said, adding that no casualty was reported.

Several small shops on the railway station platform were destroyed in the blaze, the official said.

"We have no idea how the fire broke out. We have suspended train services both ways on the Sealdah-Budge Budge section. We hope that train services will soon be resumed," a senior official of Eastern Railway said.

When contacted, a fire department official said that the cause of the blaze is yet not known. Fire brigade personnel are trying to douse the blaze or more than one hour to douse it, he said.

"It's a massive fire and our officers are fighting tooth and nail to douse it. The fire is still not under control and it may take some time more to completely douse it," he said.

