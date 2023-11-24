Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 24 (ANI): A political fight has broken out in Karnataka after the Congress-ruled state government approved a proposal to withdraw the CBI probe against Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in the alleged disproportionate assets case.

Criticising the state cabinet's decision to withdraw a CBI case investigating Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's alleged disproportionate assets, Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra on Friday called the decision "totally illegal" under the Constitution. Vijayendra urged Shivakumar to trust the legal process and not support such cabinet decisions. He also demanded that the Chief Minister revoke this decision.

"The decision taken by the state cabinet pertaining to DK Shivakumar's disproportionate assets case The decision of the cabinet is totally illegal under the Constitution. I request our deputy CM, DK Shivakumar, that if you have faith in the legal process and legal remedy, then please don't entertain such decisions taken by the cabinet... I demand CM take back this decision. Crores of money have been seized in Karnataka and other states. When the ED is investigating the entire issue, then the decision of the cabinet is completely illegal," Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra said.

Meanwhile, JDS leader and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy targeted the Congress-led Karnataka government over its approval of a proposal to withdraw a CBI case investigating the alleged disproportionate assets of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, saying "This government is in power to safeguard the dacoits".

"This government is in power to safeguard the dacoits. When an issue is in court, I don't want to speak more about it. People who have some shame respect the court; those who don't have shame will not care. They have such an arrogant attitude that they can buy anything," JDS leader and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said.

Responding to the charges Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar claimed he wasnt' aware of the cabinet decision.

"I have seen it in the newspapers. I could not attend the cabinet meeting yesterday. I am going to Telangana for election campaigning for two days" DK Shivakumar said.

The Congress government however has defended its decision claiming the case against DK Shivakumar was politically motivated.

"BJP can only threaten. They tried it through social media and agencies. Since yesterday they have been doing the same thing in the disproportionate case of DK Shivakumar. BJP is just spreading misinformation on this issue. The case against DK Shivakumar was politically motivated and it was filed to control Congress and Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar because they (BJP) were losing the elections" Karnatak Minister Priyank Kharge said

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said the decision taken by the cabinet was well within the law.

"We have made a decision within the framework of the law, within our limits... We will inform the court about the cabinet's decision. What the CBI will do next and what the court will do is up to them... The BJP-JDS interpretation is up to them. We have done what we have to do within the framework of the law" G Parameshwara said.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court has adjourned the hearing of the appeal filed by D K Shivakumar against the sanction accorded by the previous government to the CBI to prosecute him in the disproportionate assets case, to November 29. (ANI)

