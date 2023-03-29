Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Mar 28 (PTI) In the wake of the Punjab Police being on high alert after radical preacher Amritpal Singh escaped its dragnet, a massive search operation was launched in a Hoshiarpur village late on Tuesday night after some suspects abandoned their vehicle following a chase.

A police team was chasing a car from Phagwara after it suspected that fugitive Amritpal and his aide could be travelling in that vehicle, sources said.

Also Read | Karnataka: Rowdy-Sheeter Raised 'Quran Zindabad' for Mischief During Procession by Hindu Activists, Say Police; Deny Lathi Charge.

The occupants of the vehicle abandoned the car near Gurdwara Bhai Chanchal Singh in Marnaian village here and fled, they said.

A cordon and search operation has been launched in and around the village while checkposts and barricades have been raised on the roads to nab the suspects.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Transfer News: All MLS Clubs to Fund Argentina Superstar’s Transfer to USA, Says Report.

Amritpal Singh remains untraceable since a police crackdown against him and members of his pro-Khalistan 'Waris Punjab De' outfit on March 18, about three weeks after he and his supporters stormed into the Ajnala police station near Amritsar to secure the release of an arrested man.

The preacher escaped the police dragnet in Jalandhar district on March 18, switching vehicles and changing appearances.

He and his associates have been booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

A new video of Amritpal Singh with his key aide Papalpreet Singh surfaced on social media on Tuesday, showing the pro-Khalistan preacher without a turban and wearing a mask.

The undated CCTV footage, said to be from a market in Delhi, showed the fugitive walking down a street wearing dark glasses. Behind him, Papalpreet Singh could be seen walking with a bag.

There is no official word from Punjab Police on the fresh footage.

A senior Delhi Police official said they are probing whether the persons seen in the video are Amritpal Singh and his aide.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)