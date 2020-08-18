Mathura, Aug 18 (PTI) Police on Tuesday arrested two members of a gang after a brief exchange of fire, hours after they looted jewellery and other items worth Rs 60 lakh from a goldsmith's home here, an official said.

The accused, Anil Jatav and Krishna Murari Sharma, received injuries in the encounter and have been admitted to a hospital in Vrindavan, the police said.

They were held in Anantam city under the Brindavan police station by a team of police, SOG and SWAT.

"A total of 8.920 kilograms of looted silver, two pistols, two live and five empty cartridges and a motorcycle used to commit the crime were recovered from them," SP City Udai Shankar Singh said.

They looted a house of a goldsmith in Govind Nagar Police station in Mathura on Monday.

The accused told police that they had planned to sell the looted jewellery.

