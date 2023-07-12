Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): Police stations along the banks of Yamuna River in Mathura have been put on alert following increase of water level in Yamuna due to incessant rainfall in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, officials said.

“The water level of the Yamuna River is increasing due to rain. All the police stations along the banks of the river have been instructed to increase vigilance in the area. Coordination is also being established with other agencies so that if there is waterlogging, people can be evacuated immediately,” Shailesh Kumar Pandey, SSP, Mathura said on Tuesday.

The rise in water level is being witnessed after 3 lakh 59 thousand cusecs of water was released from Hathni Kund barrage into Yamuna on Tuesday noon.

The increased water level of the Pathrala River, Som River and other hilly rivers, which are tributaries to Yamuna has caused a sudden rise in the water level of the Yamuna as well.

Meanwhile, the rail traffic over the old Yamuna bridge in the Delhi was temporarily suspended on Tuesday as the water level crossed Yamuna's danger mark due to heavy downpours over the past few days.

The water level in Yamuna River touched 206. 24 meters, slightly above the danger mark of 205.33 metres, Central Water Commission today. The officials said high flood level is 207.49 metres. "The water level in Yamuna River crosses the danger mark of 205.33 mtr, touching 206.24 mtr; the high flood level is--207.49 mtr," Central Water Commission said. (ANI)

