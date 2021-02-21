Mathura, Feb 21 (PTI) Over 200 students will be given degrees by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel at the 10th convocation of Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Veterinary Science University here on Tuesday, an official said.

Besides addressing as chairperson of the convocation, Governor Anandiben Patel will give degrees to 233 students and medals to 14 toppers of different streams, university Vice Chancellor BK Singh told reporters.

Singh said the state minister for dairying, fisheries and animal husbandry, Laxmi Narain, Chaudhary will also address the gathering.

The Governor will also lay the foundation stone of a girls' hostel besides distributing books and fruits among students of government primary schools.

