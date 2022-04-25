MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana were arrested on Saturday. (File Photo)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 (ANI): Amravati MP Naveneet Rana and Maharashtra MLA Ravi Rana approached the Bombay High Court on Monday seeking cancellation of the FIR in connection with the Matoshree-Hanuman Chalisa row.

The MP-MLA couple was arrested in Mumbai on Sunday. Currently, MLA Ravi Rana is lodged in Taloja Jail and MP Naveneet Rana is lodged in Byculla Jail.

"A case is registered at Khar Police against MLA Shri Ravi Rana and MP Smt Navneet Kaur Rana under sections 153(A), 34, IPC r/w 37(1) 135 Bombay police act," stated an official release by the police.

On Sunday they were sent to judicial custody for 14-days by a Metropolitan Magistrate court in Bandra.

On Saturday, a row started when MP Navneet Rana and her husband stated that the couple plans to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside 'Matoshree' (Maharashtra CM's Mumbai Residence), after which a huge crowd gathered outside the residence of the political couple waving flags with an aim to prevent them from reaching the Chief Minister's residence.

The Ranas withdrew their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa amid the protests from Shiv Sainiks that culminated in their arrest on the charge of creating enmity between different groups. (ANI)

