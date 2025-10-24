Patna (Bihar) [India], October 24 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bihar is a "matter of pride" for the people of the State and expressed confidence that the NDA will win more seats in this election after the results are announced.

Speaking to ANI, Giriraj Singh said, "Prime Minister Modi's visit to Bihar is a matter of pride for the people of Bihar. In 2010, NDA won 206 seats, and this time we will win even more than that because they (Mahagathbandhan) have sold tickets"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday kick-started his election campaign in Bihar from Samastipur, where he accused Mahagathbandhan of prioritising their family's political futures over the welfare of Bihar's youth, adding that these parties are "setting new records of lies" in front of the state's youth.

He also criticised the RJD's "jungle-raj" in Bihar, alleging that there was rampant extortion, murder, ransom, and kidnapping at that time, which "ruined generations" of the state.

The Prime Minister alleged that Naxalism and "Maoist terrorism" also flourished during the RJD's rule in the state. "Naxalism and Maoist terrorism also flourished during the RJD's jungle raj... There was a time when more than one and half dozens of districts of Bihar were affected by Naxalism," he said.

He asserted that "Maoist terrorism" will soon be eradicated from across the country.

"In 2014, you gave the NDA an opportunity in Delhi. I resolved to liberate the youth of Bihar and the country from this Maoist terror...We have broken the back of Naxalism, Maoist terrorism in Bihar. Very soon, the entire country, the entire Bihar, will be completely free from Maoist terror, and this is Modi's guarantee," PM Modi said.

Bihar will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14. (ANI)

