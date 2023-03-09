Mau (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 9 (ANI): A local Samajwadi Party (SP) leader was found dead under mysterious circumstances here on Wednesday late night.

The deceased Samajwadi Party leader was identified as 45-year-old Naseem Khan.

Also Read | Karnataka BJP MP S Muniswamy Scolds Woman for Not Wearing 'Bindi' on Women's Day, Gets Slammed After Video Goes Viral.

According to sources, Khan, a resident of Shahpur village in UP's Mau, had been to a Holi party at his friend's residence in Jamalpur Buland village in the Haldharpur police station area.

After receiving word of his death, Naseem's brothers, Azim Khan and Tehseem Khan, reached the spot and took him to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

Also Read | Cyber Crime: Delhi Police Arrests Three For Defrauding Banks Through Fake Documents To Buy Cars and Sell Them for Profit.

A police team also reached the spot and sent the body for autopsy.

"Naseem Khan had been to a Holi party with his friends. His health suddenly took a turn for the worse at the party and he was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead. We took custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem. We have launched an investigation into his death," Station Head Officer (SHO), Kopaganj, Amit Mishra said.

"We are still in the process of gathering details on the circumstances leading up to his death. It's too early to make any conclusive statement on the cause of death," the SHO added.

The SP leader his survived by his wife, three sons, and a daughter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)