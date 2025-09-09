New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): The Maulana Azad Medical College in the national capital and the Delhi Chief Minister's Secretariat received bomb threats on Tuesday, Delhi police said

According to Delhi Police, the threat, received via email, indicated a possible detonation at MAMC and the CM Secretariat.

Delhi Commissioner of Police Nidhin Valsan said that there was no specific mention in the email that was sent to the MAMC medical college dean.

A bomb squad was deployed to the sites.

"The Additional DCP Rishi, ACP Kamala Market Sulekha and an anti-terrorist officer, along with the Inspector and IP State, are conducting thorough checks at the Secretariat, including anti-terror measures, support checks, and deploying a dog squad. We are checking the area and are taking all anti-terrorist measures." the police official said.

"We are inspecting the entire area and taking all necessary precautions there and at Maulana Azad College as well, because the mail has been received at the college. The SHO IP State is leading the operation there, and the email originates from a specific Outlook ID. Our SHO cyber team is investigating and has coordinated with other agencies and specialised Delhi Police units to determine the mail's origin... Our checking is ongoing, and we will ensure that the entire area is screened," he said.

"Although the email seems to highlight political issues of a particular state and may have been mistakenly sent, it is being treated seriously. No threats have been found so far, but the area remains under scrutiny. The government of the affected state has been informed, and they will take all necessary precautionary measures as per SOPs," DCP Valsan said.

Further, the police official said that legal action will be considered if any actionable threat is confirmed. (ANI)

