New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Delhi logged a minimum temperature of 15.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 31 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature is predicted to rise to 34 degrees Celsius by the weekend, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The average maximum temperature in Delhi for the month of February this year was pegged at 27.7 degrees Celsius, the third highest in the last 63 years.

Delhi on February 20 had recorded the third hottest February day since 1969 with the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory soaring to 33.6 degrees Celsius.

The country overall logged its warmest February since the IMD started maintaining records in 1901, with maximum temperatures touching 29.54 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological office said there is an enhanced probability of heat waves between March and May.

