Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 20 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu on Friday hit back at the BJP over allegations of religious conversions in the state.

Sahu said, "We have said very clearly and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has also said that maximum religious conversion occurred during the BJP-led Raman Singh government. CM Baghel has mentioned very clearly how many churches have been built in the last four years and how many came up under CM Raman Singh. Everyone knows the number."

"No cases have come to light to suggest that conversions happened during our tenure. If anything happens, people across society sit together, discuss and settle matters in a peaceful manner. Now, so many seers and Mahatmas are coming. Why didn't they come in the last four years? They should have been here then. During elections, the BJP lies, peddles propaganda and about religious conversions. They are still doing it," he added.

Commenting on the alleged rape charges against Leader of Opposition Narayan Chandel's son, Sahu said, "The BJP and Narayan Chandel should come forward on the matter. The BJP should also immediately remove Narayan Chandel from the post of Leader of the Opposition. It is a major incident. Such a crime with one of our tribal daughters cannot be tolerated under any circumstances." (ANI)

