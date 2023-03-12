New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) It was a sunny morning in the city with the minimum temperature settling at 15.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The relative humidity recorded at 8:30 am was 77 per cent, they said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Fire: Five Charred to Death After Blaze Erupted in a Hut in Kanpur Dehat.

The weather office has forecast partly cloudy skies for the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 33 Degrees Celsius.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)