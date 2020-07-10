Chandigarh, Jul 10 (PTI) The maximum temperatures on Friday rose by a few notches to hover above normal limits in Haryana and Punjab, according to the Meteorological (MeT) Department here.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, which received light rains in the evening, recorded a maximum of 36 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal limits, the MeT Department said.

Also Read | Lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram Extended Till July 19, Containment Zones to Remain Under 'Triple Lockdown'.

Sultry weather conditions also prevailed in Haryana and Punjab.

Hisar and Karnal in Haryana recorded a high of 39 and 36 degrees Celsius respectively, both two notches above the normal.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Reports 1,347 New COVID-19 Cases: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 10, 2020.

Similarly, the respective maximum temperatures of 36.7 and 36.8 degrees Celsius in Ambala and Narnaul were two degrees above the normal.

Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala in Punjab recorded above normal maximum temperatures at 39, 36.2 and 37.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The MeT Department has forecast rain or thundershowers for a few places in Haryana and Punjab over the next two days.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)