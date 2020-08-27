Chandigarh, Aug 27 (PTI) The maximum temperatures on Thursday settled within normal limits in Haryana and Punjab.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 33 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department here.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a maximum of 35.1 degrees Celsius while Hisar's maximum also settled at 35 degrees Celsius.

Karnal registered a high of 34.2 degrees Celsius while Narnaul's maximum settled at 34.5 degrees Celsius.

Patiala, Ludhiana and Amritsar Punjab registered respective maximums of 31.4 degrees Celsius, 33.2 degrees Celsius and 33.5 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, Patiala and Hisar received rains during the day, the MeT Department said.

