Ballia (UP), Jun 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Congress leader Ajay Rai on Saturday alleged that the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party was with the ruling BJP.

Rai, a provincial president of the Congress and a former state minister, was here to attend the birth centenary celebrations of former parliamentarian Gauri Shankar Rai.

Also Read | Ajmer-92 Controversy: 'Girls Can Make Even the Biggest Person Slip', Says Sarwar Chishti of Ajmer Dargah (Watch Video).

Responding to reporters' query on the BSP chief not attending a meeting of some opposition parties on June 23 in Patna, he said, "BSP supremo Mayawati is in alliance with BJP, she is with BJP."

The meeting of opposition parties convened by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is scheduled to be held in Patna on June 23.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate First-Ever National Training Conclave in Delhi on June 11.

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (TMC), Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin (DMK), Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (AAP) and NCP chief Sharad Pawar are among those likely to attend the meeting.

Pawar on Saturday said the opposition parties were keen on providing an alternative to the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Congress leader Rai said the opposition parties should form an alliance to take on the BJP.

Under the BJP rule, the general public is suffering due to inflation and unemployment, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)