New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI):, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday alleged BSP chief Mayawati is making statements over her party MLAs merger with the Congress at the behest of BJP and under "compulsion" due to fear of misuse of probe agencies.

Gehlot also targeted BJP whose MLA has filed a petition in court against assembly Speaker's decision concerning the merger of six BSP MLAs in the ruling Congress.

In a series of tweets, Gehlot said that BJP saw no problem when MLAs or MPs of other parties joined it.

He said BJP justified its actions saying that two-thirds of legislators were joining according to provisions of the anti-defection law.

"In Goa, BJP took 10 of the 15 MLAs of the Congress on the basis of two-thirds. Four MPs of TDP merged with BJP in Rajya Sabha. In Rajasthan, all six MLAs of the BSP have merged the entire party within the Congress. When BJP's merger is right, how is this merger wrong? What would you call it?" Gehlot said.

"BJP got 4 MPs of TDP merged inside Rajya Sabha overnight, that merger is right and six MLAs merged in Congress in Rajasthan, that merger is wrong, then I want to ask where did BJP's chal, charitra, chehra go? Is it right to be merged in Rajya Sabha and is it wrong to be merged here?" he added.

Gehlot accused BJP of misusing CBI and Enforcement Directorate.

"Behenji has been put at the front by BJP and she is making statements at its (BJP's) behest. The way the BJP is misusing CBI and ED and it is intimidating and threatening...everyone knows what is happening in Rajasthan. We have never seen such a spectacle. She is afraid of it and is making statements out of compulsion," he said.

Mayawati had told ANI earlier that BSP had given unconditional support of all its 6 MLAs to Congress in Rajasthan after elections results.

"Unfortunately, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, out of his malicious intent and to damage BSP, merged them with Congress unconstitutionally. He did the same even during his earlier tenure. BSP could have gone to the court earlier too but we were looking for the time to teach Congress party and CM Ashok Gehlot a lesson. Now we have decided to go to the Court. We will not let this matter alone. We will go even to the Supreme Court," she said.

Earlier, the BSP issued a whip to six MLAs, asking them to vote against Congress in case of a no-confidence motion or any proceedings to be held during the Rajasthan Assembly session.

The Rajasthan High Court has issued notices to the Speaker and Secretary of the Legislative Assembly, and six BSP MLAs in the state on a plea challenging the merger of these representatives with the Congress party.

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan Congress MLAs supporting Gehlot, who were lodged at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur, left for Jaisalmer ahead of the beginning of the Assembly session from August 14.

The political crisis in Rajasthan has been triggered by differences between Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot, who was later removed as the Deputy Chief Minister and the state unit chief of Congress.

The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. However, the BJP has rejected the allegations. (ANI)

