New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said an "all-party meeting" of senior leaders of the BJP-led NDMC was held on Tuesday to seek consensus before putting a proposal in its House for getting a "legal status for the prefabricated Hanuman temple that has come up at Chandni Chowk.

The meeting of the House of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation is slated to be held later this week.

"An all-party meeting was held today to seek consensus before putting a proposal in the NDMC House for getting a legal status for the Hanuman temple structure that has come up on a median verge of the street in Chandni Chowk," Prakash said.

The meeting was attended by the mayor, deputy mayor, NDMC standing committee chairman and his deputy, Leader of House Yogesh Verma, Leader of Opposition and AAP member Vikas Goel and Leader of Congress in House Mukesh Goel.

An appeal has been made to all-party leaders to allow the proposal to be passed smoothly with consensus, the mayor said.

"Members of all the three parties put up their suggestions during the meeting," he said.

Leader of House Verma said the decision to bring a proposal in this regard in the House has been taken "keeping in view the sentiments of the people".

A day earlier, the mayor had held a high-level meeting with senior leaders and officials of the NDMC.

"It was decided in the meeting (on Monday) that work should start on preparing a draft for a proposal that will be put up in the upcoming NDMC House to give the structure a legal status," Mayor Prakash said on Monday.

Besides, Prakash, NDMC's deputy mayor, standing committee chairman and his deputy, assistant commissioner and chief legal officer, were present during the Monday's meeting.

The mayor on Sunday had said that the corporation would explore granting "legal status" to the prefabricated Hanuman temple that has come up on the median verge of a street in Chandni Chowk, where a temple was demolished by authorities in January.

However, the police has initiated action in the matter.

The Delhi government's Public Works Department (PWD) on Saturday had lodged a complaint with the police seeking action on setting up of the prefabricated, steel structure on the median verge of the street by unknown people.

