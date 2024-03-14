Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], March 14 (ANI): A Master of Business Administration (MBA) student was found dead in a private hostel located under Chaitanyapuri police station limits in Telangana's Rangareddy district, police said.

The police said on Thursday that a preliminary investigation suggests that the girl student died by suicide. She was found hanging in the hostel on Wednesday.

Also Read | If Voted to Power, INDIA Alliance To Be Voice of Farmers, Says Rahul Gandhi at Nashik Rally.

The deceased was identified as Sahiti. Her body was shifted to a hospital for a post-mortem examination.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | NCP vs NCP: Supreme Court Bars Ajit Pawar From Using Uncle Sharad Pawar’s Name, Iconic 'Clock' Symbol.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)