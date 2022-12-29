New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday announced it has allocated more than Rs 13 crore for desilting of drains under its jurisdiction for the next year.

It said the desilting work would be carried out in two phases – in June and then in January. New Delhi will be hosting eight G20 events starting from March 1, 2023 with the meeting of G20 foreign ministers and culminating with that of heads of governments and states on September 9-10.

As part of its extensive action plan for desilting of drains, the MCD has also decided to rope in school children to “inspect the quality of work done” by contractors.

"MCD, to combat the problem of water logging, has decided to carry out desilting of drains in two tranches. Now, the desilting of drains will be carried out in June and January every year. To carry out desilting operations, MCD has allocated a budget of Rs 13.76 Cr which will be spent across all 12 zones," the civic body said.

Until now, the MCD has been carrying out desilting of drains during the pre-monsoon period and completing the exercise by the end of June every year.

The civic body said citizens can give their feedback or register their complaints through its toll free number or on MCD311 App.

"Upon receipt of such a complaint, a period of 15 days will be granted to the contractor to desilt or cleanse the said drains as per feedback. After satisfactorily addressing the complaints of citizens, payment of contractors will be made," the MCD said in a statement.

"In this regard, students of Class 9 or Class 11 can volunteer to inspect the quality of work done. Under this initiative of volunteering, students will be assigned nearby streets and drains. Their main job will be to give their feedback on the status of drains in their area through WhatsApp or MCD311 App," it said.

The MCD has fixed June 5 for the first phase of desilting of drains and January 15 for the second phase.

The civic body will make payments to contractors in installments. Sixty per cent of the money will be paid after the first phase, and the remaining 40 per cent after desilting in the second phase.

This step marks a landmark decision as it will enable citizens to directly give their feedback on the quality of work and will help in the dissemination of better civic services in their area.

"MCD will also rate contractors as per the feedback of citizens. A contractor receiving more complaints will be rated poorly by the corporation and may be barred from tenders of the corporation," the civic body said.

