New Delhi[India], November 29 (ANI): The State Election Commission (SEC) is fully prepared for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) bye-elections, with all arrangements in place ahead of polling day, Joint Secretary Adeshwar Kant said here on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, Kant said that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have already been distributed and secured in strong rooms. "Voting will begin at 7:30 am. We are trying to provide maximum facilities to voters. Efforts are being made to make their voting experience as comfortable as possible," he said.

Emphasising inclusive voting arrangements, he noted that special provisions have been made for senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWD). "Proper arrangements have been made for people with disabilities. We have also provided home-voting facilities for voters aged 80 and above and PWD voters," he said.

Kant added that voters aged 85 or older and those with disabilities who choose to vote at polling stations will be supported with wheelchairs and assistants.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) must win all 12 seats in the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by-elections, asserting that the party's focus is on resolving the capital's long-pending civic issues.

The CM said the BJP aims to build a "developed, clean and green Delhi," adding that, unlike previous governments that engaged in politics, her administration is committed to transforming every ward into a model of development.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday announced their candidates for Delhi Municipal Corporation by-elections.

Eight of the BJP's candidates are women. The BJP's Jaipal Singh Saral will contest from Mundka, Anita Jain from Shalimar Bagh B, Veena Asija from Ashok Vihar, Suman Kumar Gupta from Chandni Chowk, Sunil Sharma from Chandni Mahal, Manisha Rajpal Sehrawat from Dwarka B, and Rekha Rani from Dhichaon Kalan.

Other BJP candidates in the list include Chandrakanta Shivani (Naraina), Rohini Raj (Dakshinpuri), Subhrajeet Gautam (Sangam Vihar A), Anjum Mandal (Greater Kailash) and Sarla Chaudhary (Vinod Nagar), according to a party statement. In the Congress's candidate list, five are women.

Congress' Mukesh will contest from Mundka, Sarita Kumari from Shalimar Bagh-B, Vishakha Rani from Ashok Vihar, Ajay Kumar Jain from Chandni Chowk, Kunwar Shehzad Ahmed from Chandni Mahal, Sumita Malik from Dwarka-B, Rashmi Sharma from Dichau Kalan, Manoj Tanwar from Naraina, Suresh Choudhary from Sangam Vihar-A, Vikram from Dakshin Puri, Shikha Kapur from Greater Kailash, and Vinay Shankar Dubey from Vinod Nagar.

The Aam Aadmi Party also announced its candidates for the bypolls. The AAP's candidates are Ram Swaroop Kanojia from Dakshin Puri, Anuj Sharma from Sangam Vihar A, and Eeshna Gupta from Greater Kailash. Geeta Rawat has been named AAP candidate from Vinod Nagar, while Babita Ahlawat will contest from Shalimar Bagh B. (ANI)

