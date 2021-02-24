New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Campaigning for the upcoming municipal corporation bypolls intensified on Wednesday with AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister claiming that the BJP-ruled municipal corporations in the city were in a mess and promised Rs 100 crore for a sewer line project in Bawana.

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by state unit chief Adesh Gupta and his predecessor and Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari hit back Kejriwal and accused him of indulging in “politics of propaganda".

Addressing a well-attended roadshow in Shalimar Bagh (under North Delhi Municipal Corporation) which is among the five wards where bypolls will be held on February 28, Kejriwal said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has provided 24-hour electricity with zero bills, and good schools and hospitals.

"The MCDs are in a mess under the BJP," he claimed and asked people to vote for the AAP candidate contesting from the Shalimar Bagh North ward which fell vacant after the death of the sitting BJP councilor.

"I have fulfilled all promises made in the last elections -- providing 24x7 free electricity, improving schools and hospitals, and repairing roads and improving water supply," he said.

In another roadshow in Bawana under Rohini-C ward, he said that the people in the area wanted a sewer line and promised to sanction Rs 100 crore for it.

Kejriwal was accompanied by Sunita Mishra, the AAP candidate from Shalimar Bagh North ward and Ram Chandra contesting from Rohini-C ward along with several MLAs, during the roadshows.

"We have elections on Sunday, you all must go and vote for AAP. We have worked to improve Delhi in the last six years by improving schools, hospitals, availability of electricity, and water. But, due to the BJP, the corporations are in shambles,” Kejriwal said.

“It is your responsibility to make AAP victorious in the MCD, together we have to change the face of MCD," he added.

Kejriwal further said that if some other party was voted to power, it will not let the area develop.

"They will fight with me, as you must have seen how BJP (Centre) fights with me. I have fulfilled all my promises that I made in the last elections. It is your responsibility to make AAP win for the development of your Delhi," he said in Bawana.

However, the Delhi BJP chief while campaigning in Shalimar Bagh said people will not vote for the AAP as its government in Delhi has “failed” to deliver.

He accused the Kejriwal government of "stalling development work" in Delhi and "wasting" six years in power on spreading "falsehood and propaganda".

Meanwhile, Tiwari, who was campaigning in Kalyanpuri ward, accused the local AAP MLA of turning the area into a garbage bin.

"When one sees six years of Kejriwal's so-called development, one feels ashamed. Kejriwal's MLA and councillor have turned Kalyanpuri into a garbage bin," he claimed.

The bypolls for the five wards of the city's three municipal corporations are to be held on February 28 and results will be declared on March 3.

Besides AAP, candidates of the BJP and Congress are contesting the polls.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)