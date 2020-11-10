New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): Employees of the three Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCDs) staged a demonstration demanding the disbursement of their pending salaries as well as a bonus on Monday. They shouted slogans like 'Vetan Do' (Give us our salaries) and 'Vetan lene aaye hai' (We have come to take our salaries).

"I haven't received my salary since June 4. We're protesting since morning because there isn't any other way to fetch our rights now. We demand the clearance of our monthly dues and we should be paid our bonuses as well. MCD administration had promised to clear our dues soon but they have failed. They paid the doctors of the three municipal hospitals after their protest and we were sidelined. Now our protest will continue as long as our salaries aren't paid," Shakuntala Devi, an MCD employee told ANI.

The resident doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital had protested for a few weeks against the non-payment of salaries after which their demands were met on October 29. The MCD employees who are protesting currently expressed their annoyance over the administration's ignorance of their demands as they paid the resident doctors to end their strike.

"North MCD employees haven't been paid since June. With the festive season around the corner, these employees have not money to feed their families this Diwali. The MCD doctors received their dues after sitting for an indefinite hunger strike so we have also taken a similar route. We will not leave the protest unless all our dues are cleared," Ram Niwas Solanki, another MCD employee said.

The employees have said that the demonstration will continue until the MCD authorities don't credit their salaries and give them the annual bonus as well. (ANI)

