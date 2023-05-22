New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party-led MCD has begun implementation of an online transfer system in the education department that, officials said will help it fight corruption and ensure transparency.

Addressing a press conference, Mayor Dr Shelly Oberoi emphasised the transformative nature of the online transfer system.

Also Read | Rajasthan BJP in Crisis? Vasundhara Raje's Absence in Working Committee Meeting Indicates All Is Not Well With Party.

The new policy invites online applications from employees who wish to be transferred, ensuring transparency and curbing corruption, the mayor office said.

This signals the beginning of a comprehensive plan to extend online transfers across all departments of the Municipal Corporation Department, promoting fairness and accountability in its operations, it said in a statement.

Also Read | Govt Cuts FAME-II Subsidy on Electric Two-Wheelers From June 2023.

"Under the leadership of Mayor Dr Shelly Oberoi, this initiative aims to usher in a new era of integrity within the Municipal Corporation, tackling the deep-rooted corruption that has plagued the MCD for the past 15 years under the rule of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)," the statement read.

The mayor announced that after the unification of Delhi's Municipal Corporation, their government implemented an unprecedented 100 per cent online transfer policy.

"As a pilot project, the online transfer process has been initiated in the education department, and we plan to gradually extend it to other departments, ensuring a smooth and efficient transition," she said.

With this progressive initiative, the AAP-led MCD has reaffirmed its dedication to streamlining processes and potentially benefiting lakhs of employees who serve within the Municipal Corporation, the office said.

Oberoi highlighted the lack of progress of the MCD under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the past 15 years, stating that they did nothing besides promote corruption within the MCD.

"The BJP left behind a well-organised corrupted department, exploiting the common people, workers, and officers. The rampant malpractices and dishonesty have also tarnished the institution's image. However, under the honest governance of the Aam Aadmi Party, the Municipal Corporation is undergoing a significant transformation," she said.

"In stark contrast to the previous governments' corrupt practices, the Aam Aadmi Party government will adhere to a 100 per cent online transfer policy, eliminating any room for corruption through bribery or nepotism," she added.

The Delhi Mayor also appealed to all MCD employees to report any instances of its staff or officers seeking bribes, personal favours or the recommendations of influential people in exchange for preferred transfers.

She assured that stringent actions would be taken against such individuals.

"The era of corruption and nepotism is over. Transfers in the Delhi MCD will now be conducted using a fully transparent method," she said.

The pilot project has commenced in the education department, and decisions regarding transfers will be made based on the processing of applications received from 3,000 teachers and principals. In case teachers and principals were unable to apply, the online portal will be reopened for them.

The online transfer system is underpinned by a meticulously designed algorithm that addresses potential imbalances within schools and ensures their seamless functioning, the office said.

"Our algorithm has been developed and implemented with utmost care to prevent any surplus or shortage of teachers in any school. The aim is to ensure a transparent and efficient education system within the MCD," the mayor stressed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)