New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) With over 130 dengue cases been reported in the Delhi so far this year, civic authorities on Friday organised an event in collaboration with Jamia Milia Islamia here to raise awareness on control of vector-borne diseases.

Officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi had earlier said dengue cases were being recorded earlier this year due to a congenial weather for mosquito-breeding.

The programme was held to create awareness on prevention and control of vector-borne diseases, MCD officials said.

"Officials of public health department of MCD gave presentation on preventive measures to control dengue, malaria and chikungunya, mainly focusing on ways to achieve reduction of breeding sources. They emphasised on measures to reduce common breeding sites," a senior official said.

MCD officials also emphasised on the need to "working together" to combat the menace of vector-borne diseases and asked university officials to be focused on how different departments can coordinate with each other towards curbing these diseases.

They also emphasised on the need for cooperation from the community and institutions for fighting dengue.

The count of dengue cases reported in the national capital this year stands at 134 till June 25. No death due to the disease have been reported so far, according to the report by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday.

Delhi recorded 23 dengue cases in January, 16 in February, 22 in March, 20 in April and 30 in May, it said, adding 23 cases were reported this month till June 25.

The count of dengue cases reported in Delhi between January 1 and June 25 last year was 34. The corresponding figure was 20 in 2020, 22 in 2019, 30 in 2018 and 55 in 2017, the report said.

Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch till mid-December.

