New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) The Education Department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday launched the 'Pustak Daan Mahotsav' initiative to encourage reading habits among students.

As part of the initiative, citizens are encouraged to donate books by registering through a QR code or visiting the designated website, said a statement.

Also Read | 'Please Don't Sensationalise': Amaal Mallik Deletes Post About Depression and Cutting Ties With Family, Issues Clarification.

"Citizens can participate in the Pustak Daan Mahotsav by registering on the website 'BooksDonationToMCD,' shared by the MCD's Education Department," the statement said.

The MCD has urged people to contribute generously to the initiative, supporting a brighter future for students studying in MCD schools, it added.

Also Read | Donald Trump Administration Implements Major Changes to H-1B Visa Program Starting March 20, Know How Will This Impact Indian Workers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)