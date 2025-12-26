New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): The Mayor of Delhi, Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, on Friday completely dismissed and rejected all the allegations made by the Aam Aadmi Party regarding the Municipal Corporation's budget, terming them entirely baseless, said a release.

He said the Aam Aadmi Party lacked a clear vision even while in power, and that absence is equally evident now that it is in opposition.

The Mayor stated that when the Aam Aadmi Party was in power in the MCD, it neither undertook any concrete initiatives for the benefit of citizens nor presented any farsighted plan for Delhi's overall development. As a result, insufficient attention was paid to the city's basic services and civic amenities.

Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh clarified that the MCD Standing Committee will hold detailed deliberations on all aspects of the budget. He said the committee's objective is to present a positive, balanced, and growth-oriented budget that keeps citizens' priority needs at the centre, enabling real improvements in the city's infrastructure, sanitation, health, education, and civic facilities.

The release stated that Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh said that the Aam Aadmi Party has been reduced to a visionless party. The fact that the party's leader resides outside Delhi, in Punjab, suggests his focus has shifted away from the problems and needs of Delhi's citizens.

"This clearly shows that the Aam Aadmi Party believes only in the politics of making allegations, while it has no genuine concern for the welfare of citizens or the development of Delhi," he said.

The Mayor said that the Aam Aadmi Party has no moral right to question the MCD's budget because, during its tenure, the MCD was pushed toward disorder, financial chaos, and administrative failure. He clarified that the current MCD administration is addressing the mismanagement left by the previous government and will spend every rupee with complete transparency and accountability.

He said that the party that hollowed out the Corporation during its tenure is now trying to mislead the public with false allegations.

Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh said that the Aam Aadmi Party's sole agenda has now been reduced to spreading confusion and indulging in political rhetoric. He said that if the party were genuinely concerned about the interests of Delhi's citizens, it would have done concrete work while in power, instead of evading responsibility through press conferences and statements.

He said that Delhi needs development, not drama. The Aam Aadmi Party should answer for its record of failure before making accusations.

Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh expressed confidence that, in the coming time, the MCD will set a new direction for the city's development through a responsible, public-oriented budget and will live up to the trust of the citizens. (ANI)

