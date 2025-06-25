New Delhi, June 25 (PTI) The newly-formed Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is likely to approve a series of key proposals, including the development of a technology park at Vishwas Nagar, a solid waste-to-energy facility at Narela Bawana and the construction of a 200-bedded ward block in Timarpur.

The committee is set to hold its first meeting in over two and a half years on June 27.

A 102-point agenda will be discussed, with key proposals on health infrastructure, sanitation, urban development and pandemic-related financial relief expected to be taken up, according to the list of business to be transacted at the meeting.

The prominent proposals include a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Waste to Wealth Mission, setting up a Technology Park at Jafrabad and a waste segregation unit at Vishwas Nagar, it said.

The committee will also deliberate on establishing a municipal solid waste-to-energy facility at Narela-Bawana.

In the health sector, the committee will consider proposals to fix rates and finalise contracts for the purchase of medical gases for MCD-run hospitals for the 2022–24 period.

Other items include the extension of contracts for security and housekeeping services at Hindu Rao, Kasturba and other MCD hospitals, the procurement of the larvicide Diflubenzuron 25 per cent WP for vector-borne disease control in 2024–25 and the construction of a 200-bed ward block at Balak Ram Hospital in Timarpur.

Urban development proposals include the construction of new school buildings and classroom facilities in Central and North Delhi, as well as the development of an automated multi-level parking system at Bharati Darshan Park in Punjabi Bagh.

Plans for school construction in Wazirabad village and the preparation of layout plans for group housing under Hill Road in Civil Lines are also on the agenda.

Environmental issues remain a priority, with discussions on waste segregation initiatives and the waste-to-energy plant at Narela-Bawana.

In response to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the committee will examine claims submitted under the Force Majeure clause by toll and parking contractors, including relief requests totalling over Rs 16 crore.

These include compensation for losses during the second wave of the pandemic and restrictions imposed during the G20 Summit.

Other key items include approval of advertisement revenue-sharing agreements at the DND Flyway and Delhi Airport's Aerocity, procurement of diesel via fuel cards for municipal vehicles and settlement of pending audit paras involving financial irregularities from previous fiscal years.

BJP councillors Satya Sharma and Sunder Singh were recently elected as the chairperson and deputy chairperson respectively of the Standing Committee which is the MCD's key decision-making body, empowered to approve projects exceeding Rs 5 crore.

