New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) Elections for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD's) top decision-making body, standing committee, is expected to be held in the first week of June, officials said on Monday.

The formation of the standing committee was delayed for the last two years due to the tussle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a court case related to it.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Man Detained for Taking Obscene Photos of Woman Near BBMP Hospital, Released After Paying Fine in Karnataka.

The officials also said the ward committee polls are also expected by the end of May, paving the way for smooth functioning of the MCD.

The MCD's standing committee, an 18-member body responsible for financial oversight, plays a crucial role in clearing projects worth over Rs 5 crore, reviewing policies with financial implications, approving layout plans and supervising audits.

Also Read | Account Balance Is INR 1,00,13,56,00,00,01,39,54,21,00,23,56,00,00,01,39,542: Hathras Man Becomes ‘World’s Richest Person’ After Bank Account Credited With 36-Digit Amount.

An official said the standing committee is expected to become operational in mid-June.

"Delhi's ward committee elections -- essential for the formation of the standing committee -- will be held across its 12 zones by the end of this month," the official, who did not wish to be named, said, adding that while the dates have not been fixed, the elections are likely to take place between May 20 and 25.

The 12 ward committees where elections are scheduled include Rohini zone, City and South Paharganj zone, Najafgarh zone, West zone, South zone, Central zone, Keshav Puram zone, Shahdara-South Zone , Shahdara-North zone, Civil Lines zone and Narela zone.

The official also said one member has resigned from the House and the election to fill the vacant seat will be held on May 21.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)