Mumbai, May 18 (PTI) Police have recovered MD drug valued at over Rs 13 crore in Mumbai after arresting five persons, an official said on Sunday.

In March this year, police arrested one of the accused with MD worth Rs 4.5 lakh. During interrogation, he shared the details of the other accused, the official said.

MD, also known as ecstasy, has high potential for abuse.

Personnel from the Anti-Narcotic Cell of Zone 6, RCF police and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) recently raided a premises in south Mumbai and recovered 6.6 kg of MD, valued at Rs 13 crore, said the official.

Four of the five persons arrested in connection with the haul are from Mumbai, and the other is a resident of Navi Mumbai, said the official from the RCF police station.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation is underway, he added.

