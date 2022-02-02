New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): After Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2022-23 in Parliament on Tuesday, it drew mixed reactions in the medical fraternity with some applauding the announcement of proposals like National Digital Health Ecosystem and Tele Mental Health Programme while some said that the healthcare system should have been made National Priority' status "as was done for the IT sector."

Interestingly, the Finance Minister had begun her speech in the Parliament by stating that she is hopeful of maintaining the "robust growth" in the health infrastructure that the country had built up amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with "Sabka Prayas".

"We are in the thick of the Omicron wave, and our vaccine campaign's rapidity has tremendously aided us. We are in a solid position to resist challenges, thanks to the rapid strengthening of health infrastructure during the last two years. With Sabka Prayas, I am optimistic that we will maintain our robust growth," she said.

The Centre in its Budget announced rolling out an open platform for the National Digital Health Ecosystem which will consist of digital registries of health providers and health facilities, unique health identity and universal access to health facilities. Besides, Sitharaman also highlighted the launch of the National Tele Mental Health Programme, which will include building a network of 23 telecentres to support the mental well being of individuals, families.

Reacting to the proposals of the Centre listed in the Budget, the medical fraternity has come up with mixed reactions with some favouring the proposals, while some took on the government for not making the 2021-like announcement for the health sector when there was a rise of 137 per cent allocation in the healthcare sector last year.

Harminder Singh Multani, CEO of a private medical firm, MyDentalPlan Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, welcomed the Budget and said that it ticked all the right boxes while K. Sujatha Rao, former secretary, Health Ministry called it a "disappointing budget" for the healthcare sector.

Hailing the Multani said, "The government had placed health care and well-being as one of the six pillars in the Union Budget 2021. We welcome the announcement of rolling out an open platform for the National Health Digital ecosystem, which will help various health workers across India. In Budget 2022, a lot of impetus has been laid on healthcare and mental health, which is a step in the right direction."

Multani, however, said that "oral health has not got the importance that it deserves".

On the contrary, K Sujatha Rao, former secretary, Health Ministry, Tweeted, "A disappointing budget for health and education. Need to remember that roads and ports don't make sense if people are illiterate and sick! And such disdain for these human capability sectors after the trauma we have faced due to a poor health system is simply being irresponsible.'"

Commenting on the Budget, Ashraf Biran, founder and director, Wellness Forever Medicare said that it is focused on digitization with the introduction of the National Digital Health Ecosystem which will help the healthcare providers' with better access to the public.

"The PLI Scheme for achieving Aatmanirbhar Bharat has received an excellent response, it is estimated to further create a boost for the healthcare industry. Union Budget 2022-2023 is focused on digitization with the introduction of the National Digital Health Ecosystem which will bring the entire network under one umbrella. This will surely help the healthcare providers' with better access to the public and vice-versa," he said.

However, some believed that there was a need to have a more inclusive budget.

Dr Alok Roy, member, FICCI, Health Services Committee and Chairman Medica Group of Hospitals opined that the proposals made in the Budget 2022-23, "should have made quality healthcare accessible and affordable" despite the 2021 Budget raising the allocation to the sector by 137 per cent.

"Although there had been a rise of 137 per cent allocation in healthcare sector last year, much was fulfilled in reality by the government. Overall, the proposals made in Budget 22-23, should have made quality healthcare accessible and affordable. The government should have focused more on primary healthcare investment and made the healthcare system as National Priority' status, as was done for the IT sector," he said.

While the Finance Minister is optimistic about the growth prospects, the implementation of the same remains key. (ANI)

