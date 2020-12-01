Bengaluru, Dec 1 (PTI) All medical and paramedical colleges in Karnataka reopened on Tuesday, after being closed for nine months due to coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown.

Dental, AYUSH, paramedical, nursing and pharmacy colleges also resumed regular classes from today, by adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.

Also Read | Biryani Recipes Searches Go Up Over Past Few Months Amid COVID-19 Pandemic as People Experiment at Home And Consume the Delicacy.

Karnataka Minister for Health and Medical Education, Dr K Sudhakar had ordered the opening of the medical colleges from December 1.

Already degree, diploma and engineering colleges started functioning from November 17 on a regular basis.

Also Read | Delhi-Haryana Routes: List of Borders Open to Enter National Capital For Commuters Amid Farmers’ Protest.

According to sources in the Directorate of medical education, all necessary precautions have been taken in the medical colleges such as usage of face masks, hand sanitisers, and maintaining social distance.

The faculties, staff and the students have been asked to produce a negative RT-PCR test report to attend the classes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)