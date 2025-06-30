Gorakhpur (UP), Jun 30 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said that the medical profession is not merely about treating illnesses but also a vital form of national service, contributing significantly to the development of society and the country.

Addressing the convocation ceremony of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Gorakhpur, she urged young doctors to extend their services to rural and remote areas, emphasising that a healthy population is essential for a progressive nation.

Also Read | Government Job Alert: Indian Navy 10+2 BTech Cadet Entry Scheme Goes Live on joinindiannavy.gov.in; Know Eligibility Criteria, Steps To Apply.

She said patients from abroad are also coming to India for treatment, not only because it is affordable, but also because it meets global standards.

She urged all stakeholders in medical education to ensure that doctors receive training not only in clinical skills but also in doctor-patient communication and the importance of the role of empathy in healing from the very beginning of their careers.

Also Read | T Raja Singh Resigns: Jolt to BJP in Telangana As Firebrand MLA Quits Party After Being Barred From Filing Nomination for State Unit Chief Post.

"Doctors face many challenges, but their patience and dedication set an example in society. Empathy must be deeply embedded in the system," she said.

"I want to tell all doctors that treatment is not just a means to serve people, but also a way to serve the country. Doctors do not merely cure diseases, they lay the foundation for a healthy society. When citizens are healthy, their productivity increases, and they actively contribute to national development," she said.

Highlighting the importance of accessible and quality healthcare, the President said that AIIMS institutions were established in various parts of the country to ensure that world-class medical education and services are available even in the most remote regions.

"Today, several AIIMS are functioning across India, providing high-quality healthcare to local populations. These institutions have also generated employment and educational opportunities in the health sector.

"Patients from abroad are also coming to India for treatment, not only because it is affordable, but because it is of global standard," she said.

President Murmu lauded the role of premier institutions like AIIMS in promoting medical tourism and making India a hub for healthcare excellence.

"The cost of treatment in India is significantly lower than in many other countries. AIIMS, through its transparency, ethical practices and research-based treatment, has earned international recognition," she said.

She expressed confidence that AIIMS Gorakhpur, along with other AIIMS institutions, will play a pivotal role in establishing India as a global centre for medical care.

Addressing the graduating doctors, the President said, "You could have chosen many other career paths for financial and social upliftment.

"But by choosing the medical profession, you've shown a commitment to service. I thank you and your families for this."

She underlined the importance of empathy in medical practice, noting that a doctor's behaviour can profoundly influence a patient's mental and physical recovery.

"A sensitive doctor not only heals with medicine but also with compassion. Studies show that empathetic care leads to faster patient recovery," she said.

Calling the medical profession a 24x7 responsibility, the President remarked, "Doctors are still considered living gods in our country. You may be asleep, or about to eat, but a call from a patient can change everything. That one decision - whether to respond immediately'-- can determine a life."

President Murmu awarded medals to meritorious students from the institute's first graduating batch.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed her on arrival in Gorakhpur. Governor Anandiben Patel was also among those present.

In an official statement issued on Sunday, the state government had said AIIMS-Gorakhpur has fast emerged as the dream destination for medical services across eastern Uttar Pradesh, neighbouring Bihar and even the bordering regions of Nepal.

On July 22, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for AIIMS, Gorakhpur, under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana, it said.

It was inaugurated by Modi on December 7, 2021, and in the last four years it has emerged as lifeline for nearly five crore people, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)