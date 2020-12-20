New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): As farmers continue to protest against the centre's agricultural laws near Delhi borders, nurses and medical staff from Punjab on Sunday extended their support to agitation and joined the protest at Singhu border.

Some of the nurses from Punjab joined the protesters at the protest site to support the agitation and to provide them medical assistance if the need arises.

Talking to ANI Harshdeep Kaur, who is working as a nurse in Ludhiana hospital said that we are here to support and give medical aid to the farmers in this chilling weather.

"We are here to support farmers protest but we also want to serve them if they were ill. Medical treatment is the basic requirement for everyone because of the chilling weather we would like to serve farmers if they require," said Kaur, who is working as a nurse in Ludhiana hospital.

Sharing the courage of Punjab women Sukhman Kaur, a doctor said that We are the descendent of Mata Gujri who was a courageous woman in Punjab history, we came here to support the agitating farmers. Everybody in Punjab is only demanding about the revocation of the laws.

Meanwhile, a group of tattoo artists from Punjab also set up a stall at protest site to support the farmers' protest. Among the patterns of these tattoos were a map of Punjab, the head of a lion, pictures of farmers harvesting crops, holding farm equipment, tractor, among others. There are tattoos with slogans and motivational quotes too, such as 'kar har maidan Fateh' (win every battle), and 'nishchay kar apni jeet karo' (emerge victorious with firm resolve).

The group reached the Delhi-Haryana border on Friday morning carrying ink, tattoo machines, needles, and stencils. However, they are going back as they have exhausted their materials need for inking tattoos.

Hundreds of farmers are protesting at the borders of Delhi since November 26 against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

