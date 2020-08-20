New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): The meeting of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra is underway in Delhi.

The treasurer Swami Govinddev Giri, General Secretary Champat Rai and other members -- Nripendra Misra, Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi and some Vishva Hindu Parishad members are a part of this meeting.

The construction of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir has "begun" and the engineers are now testing the soil at the site, the Trust tweeted in the morning today.

The shrine will be built by adhering to the country's ancient and traditional construction techniques. It will also be built to sustain earthquakes, storms and other natural calamities. (ANI)

