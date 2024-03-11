NTR (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 11 (ANI): A crucial meeting of the Telugu Desam Party, the Jana Sena Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party is currently underway to discuss seat sharing for the upcoming Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections and Lok Sabha elections.

At the meeting among the three parties, discussions will also be held on the rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, scheduled to be held in Andhra Pradesh on March 17.

The meeting is taking place at TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu's residence in Undavalli, Vijayawada.

Earlier on March 9, announcing the alliance of the Telugu Desam Party and the Jana Sena Party with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA alliance, the party's National President, JP Nadda, said that it has been decided that TDP, JSP and BJP will contest the ensuing Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections together in Andhra Pradesh.

"Under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Jana Sena Party (JSP), as well as being committed to the progress of the country and the upliftment of state and people of Andhra Pradesh, have decided to contest the ensuing Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections together in Andhra Pradesh," a joint statement released by the TDP BJP and the Jana Sena said.

"Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji has been working tirelessly for the development and progress of the nation for the last 10 years and coming together with the TDP and JSP will help in reaching the aspirations of the people of Andhra Pradesh," it added.

The statement further said that the TDP and the BJP have a very old relationship.

Highlighting that the seat-sharing will be finalised soon, the release said, "The modalities of seat sharing will be deliberated within a day or two. We hope that the alliance will meet the expectations of the people of Andhra Pradesh with the wholehearted support of the people at large.

The joint statement was released after the meeting of TDP Chief Naidu with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP Chief JP Nadda in Delhi earlier

The TDP, which was part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance until 2018, expressed interest in reviving the alliance after suffering a crushing defeat in the 2019 elections.

The state has 25 Lok Sabhas and 175 Assembly seats.

Elections for Lok Sabha polls are expected to be held in April-May.

The ruling party is eyeing a third term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has set a target of winning 370 seats on its own and 400 with allies. (ANI).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)