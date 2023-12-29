Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 29 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said that the government was planning a mega job fair for Kannadigas in January.

Speaking to the media after a meeting on the job fair at the Chief Minister's home office, Krishna, the Deputy Chief Minister, said that the government would organise the mega job fair in Bengaluru first and then extend it to other regions and districts," as per a press release from the Minister's office.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Skeletons of Five People Found in House in Chitradurga District, Probe Underway (Watch Video).

"Detailed discussions were held on organising mega job fairs to fill vacancies in the government and private sectors and also about the creation of new job opportunities for Kannadigas. The government wants to ensure that Kannadigas get job opportunities within Karnataka and in other states too," Shivakumar said.

"It was opined that there was a need to develop skill development programmes for youth from rural areas so that their representation goes up in the IT, BT, hospitality, manufacturing and banking industries. The government will soon release guidelines regarding this," the Deputy Chief Minister noted.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Leopard Cub Rescued From Dry Well by Forest Department Team, Reunited With Mother in Meerut.

"Ministers for IT/BT; Higher Education; Small, Medium and Large Industries; and Labour have given some valuable suggestions regarding this, we will look at incorporating them. Attendees of the meeting also expressed that job creators need to be created depending on the nature of the industry and hence it has been decided to form a subcommittee under the leadership of senior ministers. The subcommittee will hold discussions with industrialists and businessmen and submit recommendations to the government," he said.

"BJP has failed to provide jobs to the youth and this issue was highlighted by Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yaatra. Our party has kept all its promises. In order to help the youth, our government has initiated Yuvanidhi. The programme will be officially rolled out on January 12 in Shivamogga by transferring money to the beneficiary accounts," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)