New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Meghalaya's Additional Advocate General Biswadeep Bhattacharjee was on Tuesday appointed as an additional judge of the state high court.

According to a notification issued by the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry, he has been appointed as an additional judge for a period of two years.

Bhattacharjee has been holding the office of Additional Advocate General of Meghalaya since 2018.

Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as judges, or what is popularly called 'permanent judges'.

