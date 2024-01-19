Shillong, January 19: Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid a wreath at the War Memorial at Headquarters Directorate General Assam Rifles in Meghalaya's Shillong on Friday. Taking to 'X', Shah wrote, "The sacrifices made by the Bravehearts of Assam Rifles for the security of our nation are unparalleled. Laid a wreath at the War Memorial at Headquarters Directorate General Assam Rifles and paid homage to the martyrs who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

The Union Minister is on a three-day visit to Assam and Meghalaya. Earlier on Thursday, he inaugurated the Cyber Security Operations Centre in Assam Rifles Headquarters at Laitkor in Shillong. Speaking on the occasion, Amit Shah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharat is taking a quantum leap towards digitalization. He said that the Modi government is committed to creating a cyber-successful society by making the internet secure for every citizen. Amit Shah's North East Visit: Union Home Minister's Three-Day Assam, Meghalaya Visit Begins Today.

The Cyber Security Operations Centre will strengthen the cyber security posture of the Force by carrying out real-time monitoring of the network, mitigation of external threats and prevention of cyber violations in the Assam Rifles Wide Area Network (ARWAN). The Cyber Security Operations Centre has been equipped with a state-of-the-art network and data monitoring devices to provide 24/7 services. The centre is the first of its kind among CAPFs. Amit Shah Inaugurates Cyber Security Operations Centre at Assam Rifles Campus in Shillong (Watch Video).

On January 20, the Union Home Minister will take part in several programmes, including the 61st Raising Day celebrations of the SSB and the passing out parade of Assam Police commandos. The Union Home Minister will attend the 61st Raising Day celebrations of the SSB at the SSB complex in Tezpur on January 20. On the same day, he will attend the 13th triennial conference of the All Bathou Mahasabha at Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district.

On January 20, the Union Home Minister will also attend the passing-out parade of 2,551 Assam Police commandos at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati. He will also launch a book named "Assam's Braveheart Lachit Barphukan" at Srimanta Sankardeva International Auditorium in Guwahati.On January 20, the Union Home Minister will inaugurate the Brahmaputra Riverfront in Guwahati.