Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], January 30 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) seized more than 18,000 kg of sugar from different bordering districts of Meghalaya, which were meant to be smuggled across the border to Bangladesh, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The joint operation was carried out by the BSF and the Meghalaya Police.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh High Court Frees Man Who Spent 12 Years in Jail for Fake Rape Case by Daughter.

"More than 18,000 kg of sugar were seized from different bordering districts of Meghalaya. The confiscated Phensedyl and sugar were handed over to the respective customs office and police station for further necessary legal action," BSF said in a statement.

In another operation conducted on January 29, BSF Meghalaya confiscated and seized 190 bottles of Phensedyl syrup while they were being smuggled to Bangladesh through the international border of East Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya.

Also Read | Manvendra Singh's Wife and Ex-Union Minister Jaswant Singh's Daughter-in-Law Chitra Singh Killed in Road Accident, Son Injured in Car Crash in Rajasthan's Alwar (Watch Video).

"Responding to specific intelligence inputs, the vigilant troops of 172 Bn BSF Meghalaya seized 190 bottles of Phensedyl syrup while being smuggled to Bangladesh through the International border of East Jaintia Hills Meghalaya," BSF said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)